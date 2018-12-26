Mera Wala Dance song: Simmba and Singham unite; Sara Ali Khan steals the show—Watch

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 'Simmba' is high on the buzzword. It is Sara's second film after she made her debut in 'Kedarnath' and the actress is already a rage on social media. With massive fan-following, Sara even became the second most googled celeb of 2018!

The film stars Ranveer as the male lead and is his first film post marriage to Deepika Padukone. With each new poster and song, it is getting harder to wait for the film to release!

On Wednesday, the makers dropped yet another track which has Sara and Ranveer setting the stage on fire. The song is titled 'Mera Wala Dance' and even has a cameo by none other than 'Singham' Ajay Devgn!

Check out the song here:

Even though the song features re-union of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', we can't take our eyes off the beautiful Sara who clearly steals the show! The foot-tapping number has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz. The music of the energetic song is by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first wife Amrita Singh. The actress has left quite an impression in 'Kedarnath' and fans eager to see her in 'Simmba'.

The film is slated for December 28 release and is helmed by Rohit Shetty.