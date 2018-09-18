हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mika Singh

Mika Singh believes he can sing better than Arijit Singh

Asked about which actor he likes to sing for the most, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, Mika said he loves singing for Salman.   

Pic courtesy: @MikaSingh

Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh says he can sing "Channa mereya" better than Arijit Singh.

The singer expressed his views when he appeared on "Secret Side", aired on MTV Beats, read a statement to IANS. 

In the show, Mika hummed a few lines of the song and said: "This was a mix of Arijit and Atif Aslam. But the song is mind-blowing. Next time I will memorise the whole song and will sing better than you."

When the host of the show, Akasa Singh inquired about his love as well as sex life, he said: "I'm good at both, my performance is always good, I'm a good player."

