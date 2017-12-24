Mohammad Rafi playlist: By greats like Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam—Watch

New Delhi: Born on December 24, 1924, Mohammad Rafi took the Indian music industry by storm with his entry as a playback singer in 1941 and never looked back till his sudden death in 1980 at the age of 55.

Rafi left behind a treasure trove of immortal songs -- solos as well as duets with popular singers of his era. He sang qawwalis, ghazals, disco and pop in Hindi and various other Indian languages.

His songs like "Yeh duniya yeh mehfil", "Chura liya hai tumne", "Tum jo mil gaye ho" and "Kya hua tera wada" are still famous amongst today`s young generation.

Here is a list of some of his songs, as sung by great singers like Sonu Nigam and Atif Aslam:

Sonu Nigam - Kya Hua Tera Vada

Gulabi aankhen jo teri dekhi - Unplugged cover by Atif Aslam.

Gulaabi Aankhen- Sanam

Kya Hua Tera Wada - Pranav Chandran

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra - The Kroonerz Project Ft. Aakash Gupta

Search engine Google on Sunday dedicated its doodle to the legendary Bollywood singer Mohammed Rafi on his 93rd birth anniversary. The doodle shows Rafi recording in a studio, while actors are lip syncing onscreen.

(With Inputs from IANS)