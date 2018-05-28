Mohammed Rafi's song recreated in 'Noblemen'

Mumbai: Late singer Mohammed Rafi's famous track 'Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaye' in late actor Guru Dutt's film 'Pyaasa' is being recreated for the Kunal Kapoor-starrer 'Noblemen'.

The film will also feature actor Ali Haji.

'Noblemen' is centred around bullying in schools and is directed by Vandana Kataria. It revolves around a 15-year-old boy, struggling with his adolescent years, terrorised by a gang of bullies in a posh boarding school, setting forth a chain of events that lead to loss of life and innocence.

The recreated version of the track by Yoodle Films is composed by Shri Sriram and KC Loy and sung by Suraj Jagan with lyrics by KC Loy.

"It's an iconic song and seemed to fit our film and the present times very aptly. It's darker in its theme, has fast instrumentation, the lyrics have been changed to suit the film," Kataria said in a statement.

"Guru Dutt's classic song has a timeless quality to it. It is emblematic of the sheer worthlessness of times we inhabit - one that resonates with the situation the protagonists face in the film."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films and TV, Saregama, added: "It allowed us to give this classic a modern but relevant twist. We are very happy with the final outcome."