monsoon songs

Monsoon Fever: Romantic Bollywood songs to listen to this rainy season

We've done all the homework and selected the best 5 songs from Bollywood that you can play for your loved one this rainy season. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

The month of June is here and Monsoon season is expected to begin shortly. It will soon be that time of the year again when all you want to do is hangout with your significant other and listen to some romantic, monsoon special songs!

Baarish

From the movie 'Half Girlfriend', the song topped charts as soon as it was out. 'Baarish' is sung by Ash King & Shashaa Tirupati and the heart-melting lyrics are by Arafat Mehmood & Tanishk Bagchi.

Paani Da Rang

Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, the song is from the movie Vicky Donor.  As soon as the song was released, it became a hit making Ayushmann one of the much beloved singers of B-Town. 

Sun Saathiya

From 'ABCD 2' the song's much-romantic lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. Divya Kumar and Priya Saraiya have sung the song which is still one of the most popular romantic numbers!

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

How could we leave this iconic monsoon song! Sung by  Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the song is from 'Mohra' which released in 1994. The iconic song still remains one of the much-loved songs during the rainy season!

Pyaar hua iqraar hua

Released in the year 1955 from the movie 'Shree 420'  the unforgettable imagery of Nargis and Raj Kapoor in a rainy evening comes to mind as soon as someone mentions this song. 'Old is gold', truly, and you will love hearing to this iconic track with your beloved.

