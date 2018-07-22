हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mukesh birth anniversary: Popular songs of the legendary singer

On his birth anniversary today, here is a look at some of his most popular songs

Photo courtesy: Youtube Grab

Legendary Indian playback singer Mukesh Chand Mathur's birth anniversary falls on July 22. The singer was better known as Mukesh and was one of the most popular singers of Bollywood. He gave us hits like 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai' and 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan'

Mukesh also received National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for his song 'Kai Baar Yun Bhi Dekha Hai'. The singer has been the voice of legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar

On his birth anniversary today, here is a look at some of his most popular songs:

Awara Hoon 

The song is from the movie 'Awaara' which released in 1951. The video features Raj Kapoor and the lyrics are by Shailendra,.

Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai

This song is from the movie 'Shor'. The film hit theaters in 1972 and had Manoj Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri in lead roles.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai

This song is from the movie 'Kabhi Kabhie'. It still remains a popular song and is loved by people even today. 

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan

This song from the epic movie 'Mera Naam Joker' still brings tears each time we listen to it. The film released in 1970.

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye

The song is from the movie 'Anand'. The movie released in March 1971.

