Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Bhare Bazaar is a perfect party anthem - Watch

Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra&#039;s Bhare Bazaar is a perfect party anthem - Watch

Mumbai: After a romantic song titled Tere Liye sung by Atif Aslam and Akanksha Bhandari, the makers of Namaste England have unveiled a brand new track from the film.

Titled Bhare Bazaar, the song is a perfect party anthem sung by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev, Badshah and B Praak. The peppy song in composed by Rishi Rich and Badshah and penned by Master Rakesh (and Rap – Badshah).

Check out the song here:

Parineeti, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011, was paired with Arjun Kapoor in his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012. 

The two actors shared magical chemistry on screen and made a million hearts skip a beat.

'Namaste England' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.  It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Arjun's grandmother is so fond of Arjun and Parineeti's on-screen chemistry that she wants the two to marry in real life. Arjun and Parineeti look extremely good together and it will be interesting to see how Arjun and Parineeti's on-screen chemistry translates off-screen.

