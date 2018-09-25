Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Dhoom Dhadakka will make you groove like a true desi - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Namaste England have unveiled the third track from the film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. After a soulful Tere Liye and a peppy Bhare Baazar, its time for some Dhoom Dhadakka.

Composed and penned by Mannan Shaah and Javed Akhtar respectively, the song is sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra. Dhoom Dhadakka is a perfect Bhangra number.

Check out the song here:

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial has the Ishaqzaades on board. Arjun and Parineeti had set the silver screen ablaze with their scorching hot chemistry in Ishaqzaade in 2012. The duo has united now after 6 years to give us Namaste England, a film that essays a love story in conflict with personal ambitions but sealed with undying emotions.

'Namaste England' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.