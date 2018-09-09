हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namaste England

Namaste England: First song titled 'Tere Liye' to be out on this date

The song is sung by Atif Aslam

Namaste England: First song titled &#039;Tere Liye&#039; to be out on this date
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' is high on the buzzword. The trailer of the film dropped a few days ago and has left audience quite excited for the release. Well, there is still more than a month to go for the release, looks like we will soon get to hear songs from the movie! Both Parineeti and Arjun shared the release date of the very first track of the film. Titled as 'Tere Liye', the song is sung by Atif Aslam and will be out on September 11!

Check out the lead actors' Instagram posts here:

Arjun wrote, "Got my very own @atifaslam melody !!! Soulful. Heartful. Wonderful. #TereLiye out in 2 days."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Parineeti on her Instagram handle wrote, "Always wanted to do an Atif Aslam song made it easier to romance @arjunkapoor which is otherwise very difficult!! #TereLiye @namasteengland

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Parineeti, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011, was paired with Arjun Kapoor in his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012. 

The two actors shared magical chemistry on screen and made a million hearts skip a beat.

'Namaste England' is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

