Navratri

Navratri Special: Top Bollywood songs to sparkle up your Garbha and Dandiya nights

Let's get prepared for non-stop thumping and grooving this Navratri.

It is the advent of the festive season filled with colourful dresses, Dandiya sticks, dances and sweets topped with euphoria, celebrating Navratri, Dussehra and Durga Pooja across states enthusiastically. With such merry festivity in the air, and people dancing to the rhythm of their heart and devotion, here's a list of gleeful Bollywood numbers to stimulate your nerves to hop non-stop on your feet.

Chogada

This melodious fusion of modern and traditional mix from Loveyatri vocalised by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur is a thrilling and foot-tapping number featuring dancers from colourful ethnic backgrounds which will stimulate you to grab your Dandiya sticks at the drop of a hat.

 

Nagada Sang Dhol

The 2013 Garbha hit 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela, Ramleela' is an electrifying song, set up on the background of Gujarat, topping the list of favourites of the dance lovers ready to groove and show their moves. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the lyrics are fused with the music of dhol. This upbeat song brings everyone to the floor, overlooking the age and gender.

 

Shubharambh

This sweet and melodious song from 2013 release 'Kai Po Che' is a must in the list of Garbha songs which will sweep every one of their feet blowing the bubbles of happiness in their hearts, compelling them to non-stop thumping.

 

Udi Udi Jaye

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' fired this easy to dance, hummable song captivating the hearts of many music lovers with synchronised beats and the with a spark of modern music. Also, Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan grooving to the Dandiya number with King Khan is the icing on the cake.

 

Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje

The musical song from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an evergreen and peppy number for enthusiastic Garbha dancers who love to rock the floor with vigorous moves.

 

Dola Re Dola 

This tantalizing Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan song from 2002 romantic drama, 'Devdas' touches the chords of the hearts of people even today making them ecstatic and wanting to dance to the beat. The song was well received, becoming a hit due to the unique dance duet between Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, two of the leading actresses of the era.

 

Radha Kaise Na Jale 

This song is from one of the blockbuster movies 'Lagaan' (2001) starring Aamir Khan, sung by Aasha Bhosle and Udit Narayan is a nostalgic yet peppy choice for a Dandiya-Garbha night.

