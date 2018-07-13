हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mummy kasam

Nawabzaade: Sanjeeda Shaikh looks stunning in 'Mummy Kasam' song—Watch

It will hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The upcoming film 'Nawabzaade' has got some great dancers together. Imagine what a venture starring Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande will be like? Some brilliant moves and a perfect dose of comedy to keep the audiences entertained.

The makers have unveiled the song titled 'Mummy Kasam' from the film and it's a typical dance number with quirky moves. Featuring gorgeous television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, the song also has Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande dancing like a pro.

Watch 'Mummy Kasam' here:

Sanjeeda is also a terrific dancer and has matched her steps with the trio, known for their dancing skills in the industry. The song has been sung by Gurinder Seagal (SardarG) and Payal Dev. The music is composed by Gurinder Seagal (SardarG) and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

The movie also features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Badshah and Athiya Shetty in a special appearance. They will be seen in a song, reportedly. 'Nawabzaade' is produced by Lizelle D'Souza under R.D.Entertainment and directed by Jayesh Pradhan.

