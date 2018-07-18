हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in LA

In the past, Neetu has also featured in the music video of popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's romantic single 'Banjarey'.

Neetu Chandra shoots for Rekha Bhardwaj&#039;s music video in LA

Los Angeles: Actress Neetu Chandra has shot for singer Rekha Bhardwaj's upcoming romantic music video here. Composed by Bhardwaj, the song is titled "Hui main tumhari".

Neetu teamed up with the American production house Jack Brewer Productions for the video. 

"The crew was totally non-Indian so the touch, the feel and the interpretation of the video were perceived very differently. Rekhaji's voice has a very deep soul. We shot in Malibu and Santa Monica beach," Neetu, who shot the video earlier this week, said in a statement.

In the past, Neetu has also featured in the music video of popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's romantic single "Banjarey".

 

Tags:
Neetu ChandraRekha Bhardwajrekha bhardwaj music videoHui main tumhariHui main tumhari song

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close