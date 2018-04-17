Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's 'Oh Humsafar' song is perfect for lovers—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's latest single 'Oh Humsafar' with actor Himansh Kohli is out and is perfect for lovers. The duo has joined forces for the first time and their chemistry is on point.

'Oh Humsafar' has been shot at beautiful locales brimming with vibrant hues. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar. The song released on YouTube on April 16, 2018, and has already garnered over 514,345 views as of now.

Watch the song here:

'Oh Humsafar' has been presented by T-Series and is composed by Tony Kakkar. The video is directed by Charit Desai and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The famous singer has many hit songs to her credit such as 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'Aao Raja' with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh to name a few. Neha was seen in season 2 of the television reality show Indian Idol in 2006. She also appeared in Comedy Circus Ke Taansen in 2014. She launched her first album, Neha-The Rock Star in 2008.

Himansh made his debut with 'Yaariyaan' in 2014. The film received a thumbs up from the audiences and its songs were a huge hit.

The song has struck the right chord with the audiences it seems and going by Neha's popularity, it's surely going to be riding high on chartbuster lists. 'Oh Humsafar' is a romantic track you should not miss.