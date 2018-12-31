हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Year 2019

New Year 2019: Best party songs to welcome the new year in style

The year 2018 is ending and everybody is busy planning their New Year's Eve. While some are all set to go out and party, others are planning to spend some quality time with family and friends within the comfort of their homes. No matter how you choose to spend your New Year's eve, it is always a good idea to listen and dance to party songs to get you in the chilling mood!

Aankh Marey

From the recently released film 'Simmba', Ranveer and Sara's killer moves will make you want to hit the dance floor!

Dilbar

The 'Viral song of the year' featuring Nora Fatehi striked a chord with the audience the moment it was unveiled. From mind-blowing music to Nora's perfect moves, the song will make you want to dance as soon as you play it.

Heer Badnaam

This one sounds similar to the popular Punjabi track 'Daaru Badnaam' and is from the film 'Zero'. Featuring Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari, the song deserves to be on the party list owing to its music and kickass lyrics!

Tere Naal Nachna

From the film 'Nawabzaade', the song is one of the most-played party songs of the year 2018. Even though the film tanked at the box office, this song will be found in almost everybody's playlist.

Whiskey Di Bottal

By Preet Hundal & Jasmine Sandlas, the song is yet another Punjabi track that will make you want to burn the dance floor!

 

Morni Banke

Form the film 'Badhaai Ho' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the song is one of the most-popular and loved tracks of 2018. Play this and watch everyone go crazy at the dance floor!

Bom Diggy Diggy

This track from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was a rage as soon as it was released. Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh's terrific dance moves will get you in party mode!

She Move it Like

This song by Badshah features debutante Warina Hussain in the music video. It has groovy music which will turn the party on!

Proper Patola

From the film 'Namastey England', the song features Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. The original Punjabi track is also worth listening to!

Kamariya

From the film 'Stree', the song has the gorgeous Nora Fatehi showing off her killer dance moves yet again!

Tareefan 

This list would be incomplete without this one! The song 'Tareefan' from 'Veere Di Wedding' topped charts at the beginning of the year and is often played in parties today! We can't forget Sonam and Kareena's killer looks from the song.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy new year!

Must Watch

