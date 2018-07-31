हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to release a single together? Deets inside

Priyanka and Nick have been regularly spotted hanging out with each other on multiple occasions. 

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all over the headlines these days—thanks to her reported engagement and impending marriage rumours. The actress walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' in a shocking development and soon rumours went rife that it's owing to her wedding with beau Nick Jonas.

PeeCee and Nick have been dating for a few months now and paps clicked them on various occasions. The recent buzz, however, is that international music sensation Nick is planning to release a single featuring girlfriend Piggy Chops.

Hindustan Times quoted a source as revealing that Nick is planning a song with Priyanka and reportedly she will also not just feature in the video, but might also sing. However, everything is still at a nascent stage.

Well, if this happens in real, it's going to be an awesome treat for the fans!

On Priyanka's birthday (July 18), reportedly Nick proposed to her with a ring from Tiffany's store in NYC and they got engaged. So, maybe on his birthday, wedding bells will ring for the duo.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Priyanka and Nick have been regularly spotted hanging out with each other on multiple occasions. The buzz about Priyanka and Nick being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's presence at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Both PeeCee and Nick had a gala time when in India recently and even went on a brief vacay to Goa with the actress's family.

 

 

