Noel Gallagher's band to re-open Manchester Arena post terror attack

 Singer Noel Gallagher's band High Flying Birds will headline Manchester Arena's re-opening concert on September 9.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:56
Noel Gallagher&#039;s band to re-open Manchester Arena post terror attack
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Manchester: Singer Noel Gallagher's band High Flying Birds will headline Manchester Arena's re-opening concert on September 9.

The former Oasis guitarist will be joined by local acts including Blossoms, The Courteeners and Rick Astley for the first show at the venue following the terrorist attack at singer Ariana Grande's concert at the venue on May 22, when 23 people were killed and 250 were injured, reports dailymail.co.uk.

All money made from ticket sales will be donated to the Manchester Memorial Fund, which has been setup to fund a memorial for the people who tragically lost their lives.

A note revealing the line-up for the We Are Manchester event was posted on Gallagher`s Twitter account.

"We Are Manchester Saturday September 9, Manchester Arena will re-open with a special benefit concert to honour those affected by May's atrocities. The evening will feature NGHFB's and other top Manchester bands including Courteeners and Blossoms."

TAGS

Ariana GrandeNoel GallagherManchester Arena terror attackManchester ArenaHigh Flying Birds

