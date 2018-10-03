Nora Fatehi looks irresistibly gorgeous in the First Look of the Arabic version of 'Dilbar' song

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi's belly dance in the recreated version of 1990s popular song 'Dilbar' set the temperature soaring during monsoon this year. The pretty girl, who is a brilliant dancer-actor, is all set to make her singing debut. Yes, you read that right. Nora will make her debut as a singer with the Arabic version of the chartbuster.

The first look of Nora from the Arabic music video is out and you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off her.

Nora's fan club shared images on Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at them here:

Can't Wait For Dilbar Arabic version song

Hello Guys get Ready once again a fever of Dilbar with Your Dilbar Girl @Norafatehi #NoraFatehi #Bollywood #BollywoodActress @norafatehiholic pic.twitter.com/JqyumRMDsP — Nora Fatehi holic007 (@norafatehiholic) 2 October 2018

Nora's Dilbar song featured in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate. The song is a recreated version of a song by Alka Yagnik. featuring former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. The track was from the film titled 'Sirf Tum'.

The song in Satyamev Jayate featuring Nora is sung by Neha Kakkar & Dhvani Bhanushali, penned by Ikka and Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The modern version of the song in the film had an Arabic theme. No wonder why the makers decided to come up with the full-fledged song in Arabic.

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant, who won a million hearts by her simplicity and charm, had showcased her dancing skills on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2015. The Moroccan beauty excels not just in belly dancing but other forms of dance too. Her pole dancing skills will make your jaw drop.

Here's wishing Nora hearty congratulations for her singing debut.