Dilbar Arabic version

Nora Fatehi's Arabic version of 'Dilbar' to be out on this date—See inside

Nora will make her debut as a singer with the Arabic version of the chartbuster. And the latest still will make your hearts skip a beat.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s Arabic version of &#039;Dilbar&#039; to be out on this date—See inside
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze with her dance moves in 'Dilbar'. The song went viral and Nora's killer moves sent a million hearts skip a beat. Ever since an Arabic version of the song was announced, people have been quite excited. Well, here's good news for them. Looks like the Dilbar Arabic version will be out super soon!

Nora took to Twitter to share the news along with a fresh still from the song.

She wrote, “Are you guys ready? Arabic Dilbar releasing November 30th with the Amazing @fnaire_official and myself The countdown begins now!!!!!!!!!!!!! @Tseries”

Well, this will surely add to the excitement level!

Nora will make her debut as a singer with the Arabic version of the chartbuster. And the latest still will make your hearts skip a beat.

Nora looks stunning in the latest still and we can't wait to watch the whole video.

The actress has been roped in for 'Bharat' which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif , Disha Patani and Tabu, to name a few. The film has an ensemble star cast and is slated to release next year.

Apart from 'Bharat', Nora will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'. The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Tags:
Dilbar Arabic versionNora FatehiDilbar songBharat

