Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's belly dance in Dilbar full video song will leave you spellbound - Watch

The original featured former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor.   

Nora Fatehi&#039;s belly dance in Dilbar full video song will leave you spellbound - Watch

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi had left viewers spellbound by her scintillating moves in the Dilbar song from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate. The makers of the film have now unveiled the full video song on YouTube.

Check out the video here:

The song is a recreated version of Dilbar sung by Alka Yagnik. The original featured former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. The track was from a film titled Sirf Tum.

The brand new track sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka is penned and composed by  Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi respectively.

The modern version of the song has an Arabic theme. 

Nora's belly dancing skills will leave you mesmerised, and her screen presence will captivate you.

The Moroccan beauty, however, has put in a lot of hard work to create magic on screen. She danced on a sandy floor and also in the water to make the song look visually attractive.

Satyamev Jayate is written and directed by Milap Zaveri.

