Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's belly dance in 'Dilbar' song makes it a hit, crosses 100 mn views on YouTube—Watch

The song has created a storm online.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Model turned actress Nora Fatehi is known for her exceptional dancing skills. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant recently featured in a dance number 'Dilbar' from the film 'Satyamev Jayate' starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

The song has created a storm online and has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It's her breathtaking belly dance that will leave your jaws on the floor. Nora sizzles and aces her Belly dance moves while John keeps his tough look on.

Watch it here in case you missed:

'Dilbar' song originally featured elegance personified Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum'. The film released in 1999. The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka. Do not miss the flute used in the song which has been played by Naveen.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry. At present, she is hosting MTV Dating in the Dark. 

 

