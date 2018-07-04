हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's belly dance in 'Dilbar' song will leave your jaw on the floor—Watch

John took to Twitter and shared the song link. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Nora Fatehi's latest dance number 'Dilbar' in John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' has been released and we must say it's awesome. It's her breathtaking belly dance that will leave your jaws on the floor.

John took to Twitter and shared the song link. Dressed in the brightest of attire, Nora sizzles and aces her Belly dance moves while John keeps his tough look on. 'Dilbar' song originally featured elegance personified Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum'. The film released in 1999.

Watch the song here:

The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka. Do not miss the flute used in the song which has been played by Naveen.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively.

The shooting kicked off in March this year and the first look for the film was released in April The film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2018.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry. At present, she is hosting MTV Dating in the Dark. 

 

 

