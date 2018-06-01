हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's dance moves inspired from Belly Dancer Didem

Didem is well known for her outfits and Nora wanted her costumes in the song to use some of those styles and cuts.  

Pic courtesy: @TSeries

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi's dance moves in Nikhil Advani's directorial Satyamev Jayate, are inspired from Turkish belly dancer Didem.

Didem is well known for her outfits and Nora wanted her costumes in the song to use some of those styles and cuts as in belly dancing it is crucial to have the right outfit especially those that give the dancer the freedom to glide through the floor. 

"Didem is a marvel to look at when she dances and thus she's a world renowned figure. I absolutely love doing belly dancing routine and anyone who follows the art knows who Didem is and she's amazing at what she does," Nora said in a statement.

She added: "When I was shooting for the song 'Dilbar' she was somebody I truly took inspiration from in putting together a well choreographed number."

The song is scheduled to release this month.

