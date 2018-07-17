हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's Dilbar song sets the internet on fire - Watch the behind-the-scenes video

The song is a recreated version of Dilbar sung by Alka Yagnik. 

Nora Fatehi&#039;s Dilbar song sets the internet on fire - Watch the behind-the-scenes video

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi's sensuous moves in the Dilbar song from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate has set the internet on fire.

The song is a recreated version of Dilbar sung by Alka Yagnik. The original featured former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. The track was from a film titled Sirf Tum.

The brand new track sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka is penned and composed by  Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi respectively.
The modern version of the song has an Arabic theme.

Nora's belly dancing skills will leave you mesmerised, and her screen presence will captivate you.

The Moroccan beauty, however, has put in a lot of hard work to create magic on screen. She danced on a sandy floor and also in the water to make the song look visually attractive.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video to see how the team shot the song that has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

Here's the song that is breaking the internet.

During an interaction with reporters a few weeks back, Nora, who had rehearsed for 10 days before the shoot, said: "Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve-racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her." 

Satyamev Jayate is written and directed by Milap Zaveri.

(With IANS inputs)

