Nushrat Bharucha to star in a music video with Atif Aslam

New Delhi: Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who has been on a cloud nine after the monumental success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' will soon collaborate with Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam for a music video, according to a Bollywoodlife.com report.

As per the report, Nushrat will feature in a video of the song titled 'Baarish with Atif'. The song will be sung and composed by Atif and will be shot in Los Angeles. It is being produced under the banner of T-Series, the house that backed 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety'.

"After what 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' did, it was almost like whenever however they said that let's do a video. I was more than happy to be a part of it," the website quoted the actress as saying.

"It's been an amazing experience working with Bhushan on the film. I would love to work with them at any point of time… so more videos, the more I’ll be working. I’m very excited on this collaboration. I love Atif as an artist and (I am) fond of his music. So hoping that the audiences like it too," the 32-year-old actress added further.

Nushrat's last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' performed exceptionally well at the Box Office and went on to collect over Rs 100 crore. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie also featured Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Alok Nath.

The actress has so far starred in films like 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Vaaliba Raja' (Tamil) among others.