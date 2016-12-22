OK Jaanu: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur look like a happy couple in 'Enna Sona' song alert poster!
New Delhi: The 'Aashiqui 2' couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are back with a bang and their fans can't be happier. 'OK Jaanu' is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's superhit Tamil flick 'OK Kanmani'.
After 'Humma Humma' song created quite a stir, there's now time for yet another song to release. Shraddha shared a poster alert for 'Enna Sona' song which will come out on Friday. The song has been sung by the ever melodious Arijit Singh and the music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman.
Besides Shraddha and Aditya in the lead role, we will also get to see the veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal parts.
Rahman sir Arijit dada and us jaanus #EnnaSonaThisFriday @arrahman #ArijitSingh @karanjohar #OkJaanu #13thJanuary pic.twitter.com/WYqgIdDiBG
— Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 21, 2016
'OK Jaanu' is helmed by Shaad Ali and is set to release on January 13, 2017.
