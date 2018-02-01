Pad Man new song Sayaani is a foot-tapping number – Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man have unveiled a new song titled Sayaani. The foot-tapping number featuring Radhika Apte shows the lead actress and a number of women pampering a young girl who has attained puberty.

Going by the way the song has been shot, it looks likely that it plays a pivotal role in taking the narrative forward.

For the unversed, Pad Man is a film inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who has been instrumental in creating awareness about menstrual hygiene among women in rural India by producing inexpensive machines that could make affordable sanitary pads.

Take a look at the video of the song penned by Kausar Munir, composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Yashita Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Yashika Sikka & Rani Kaur here:

Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Pad Man directed by R Balki has been co-produced by Twinkle Khanna, who had written about Padma Shri Muruganantham in a story titled- The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land' in her second novel ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

The film slated to release on February 9 has been jointly produced by Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films & Hope.

During an interview with BBC, Twinkle while talking about menstruation and the taboo attached to it worldwide said that it took her a lot of time to convince Arunachalam to give her his consent for making the film. It was only after repeated requests, the man, who keeps low key, agreed to give his nod.