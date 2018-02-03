Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone will be proud of this girl doing Ghoomar on ice – Watch viral video

Mumbai: It can’t get better than this! A skater named Mayuri Bhandari has paid tribute to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat by dancing to Ghoomar while skating on ice. And we are sure Deepika Padukone, the beautiful lady who had performed the dance in the film will be proud of this young girl.

Watch the video embedded below:

Bhandari, who had published the video on YouTube on January 26 wrote: “In honor of the film Padmaavat's release, here is my ice skating tribute to the beautiful song Ghoomar! As a Rajasthani, I skate to this song with pride! (sic).”

Ghoomar has emerged has one of the most popular tracks in the recent times. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, penned by AM Turaz (read: Rajasthani portions were penned by Swaroop Khan) and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, Ghoomar pays tribute to the traditional Indian dance form.

Not too long ago, the official Twitter handle of NBA India took to the micro-blogging site to share a video showing cheerleaders at a basketball court in Charlotte, US, dressed in Indian ethnic wear swirling and swaying to the sounds and beats of Ghoomar.

Moreover, just a few days ago, film critic Komal Nahta had shared an amazing video showing an ocean of humanity dancing to the tunes of Ghoomar. Families residing at the San Francisco Bay region in the US apparently booked the entire show at a theatre to watch the film and before the screening, every woman present out there dressed like Deepika in the film danced to the aforementioned song.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh) and Ranveer Singh (as Alauddin Khilji) Padmaavat released on January 25. The film also features Raza Murad, Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari.