Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali dance will make you go crazy – Watch

Mumbai: If there’s anyone who makes a splash on screen from start to finish in Padmaavat, it is Ranveer Singh. Yes, this ‘all sorts of crazy’ actor, who will make you go head-over-heels, is indeed the man of the moment. And he deserves all the attention and more for his jaw dropping performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Khalibali, a song featuring Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji has been unveiled by the makers today and we can’t stop going gaga over him.

In the video, we can see Alauddin with his gang making merry in an extraordinary manner. There’s is no dull moment in the song and its electrifying from the word go. Ranveer’s beastlike built and wild dance moves make the song a worth watch. His monstrous avatar and unapologetic expressions steal the thunder.

Sung by Shivam Pathak, Khalibali has been penned by A M Turaz and composed by Bhansali himself.

Padmaavat (earlier titled Padmavati) also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer’s rumoured real-life ladylove Deepika and has been paired with Shahid Kapoor. Deepika plays Rani Padmavati while Shahid essays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film.

Previously slated to release on December 1 last year, Padmaavat hit the silverscreen on January 25.

The film has minted over Rs 100 crores within the first weekend and if it continues to maintain the same pace, Padmaavat may break several records.