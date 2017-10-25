Padmavati: Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar, a tribute to traditional Rajputana folk dance form

Mumbai: The first track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali much awaited flick Padmavati will be unveiled today. Titled Ghoomar and featuring Deepika Padukone, the song is apparently a tribute to the traditional Rajputana folk dance form.

Deepika, who essays Rani Padmini (A Rajput Queen famous for her beauty, valour and bravery) in the film, had to wear a very heavy costume (traditional attire of a Rajput Queen) for the song which required her to perform Ghoomar with utmost perfection.

According to a report in DNA, Deepika performed like a pro.

It is an extremely difficult performance art that takes years to learn, Deepika had to pick up the steps within a matter of days and she mastered it,” DNA quoted a source as saying. Morever, Deepika twirled for over 66 times to get her performance right.

Narrating her experience, Deepika said, “It has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay sir and I have shot for. The shooting of the film began with this song and I will never forget that day. I remember approaching my mark for the first shot and suddenly, I felt a chill run through my body. It was almost as if Padmavati’s soul had entered my body. That feeling still lingers and will continue for years to come.”

Directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh of Chittor) and Ranveer Singh (as Sultan Alauddin Khilji), is slated to release on December 1.

The magnum opus also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.