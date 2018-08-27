हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chalte chalte

Pakeezah's 'Chalte Chalte' song revisited by Atif Aslam in Jackky Bhagnani-Kritika Kamra's 'Mitron'—Watch

The 'Chalte Chalte' track featuring Jackky and Kritika is a soulful number.

Pakeezah&#039;s &#039;Chalte Chalte&#039; song revisited by Atif Aslam in Jackky Bhagnani-Kritika Kamra&#039;s &#039;Mitron&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The classic song 'Chalte Chalte' from veteran actress Meena Kumari's iconic 'Pakeezah' has been revisited in Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra's upcoming venture 'Mitron'. The song has been sung by the melodious Atif Aslam in his own style.

The 'Chalte Chalte' track featuring Jackky and Kritika is a soulful number. The original song was musically directed by Ghulam Mohammed, and the music of this one has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Kritika is a famous television actress and has featured in a number of hit daily soaps.

Watch the soothing song:

'Mitron' directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Vikram Malhotra. The film is reportedly set in the backdrop of Gujarat and shows how the lead pair of Jackky and Kritika set out on the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

It stars Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and in pivotal roles. 'Mitron' will hit the screens on September 14, 2-18.

'Mitron' happens to be a remake of the 2016 Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu. The original was written and directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. It was produced by Raj Kandukuri and Yash Rangineni. It starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead roles.

Tags:
chalte chaltePakeezahJackky BhagnaniKritika KamraMitronmitron filmBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close