Paltan: 'Raat Kitni' song gives a sneak peek into a soldier's life —Watch

New Delhi: One of the most revered filmmakers in Hindi cinema, JP Dutta is now back with his yet another entertainer 'Paltan'. The movie is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film will showcase how Indian army battled it out with the Chinese forces at the border.

The makers have unveiled a track titled 'Raat Kitni' from the movie. It gives a sneak-peek into a soldier's life and how they manage to stay away from the family. The song has been sung by the melodious singer Sonu Nigam and the music is composed by Anu Malik.

Watch it here:

The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Just like his previous outings 'Border', 'LOC Kargil', 'Refugee' and 'Umrao Jaan' etc, 'Paltan' too happens to have an ensemble star cast. It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor to name a few.

The first look posters of the lead characters were released a few days back and it received a positive response online.

The war drama will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.