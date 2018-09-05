हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pataakha: Malaika Arora oozes oomph in 'Hello Hello' song—Watch

Malaika's moves are super energetic and she exudes oomph effortlessly.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Pataakha' is filled with rustic flavour and brings forth the story set in the heartland of the country. The makers added the much needed zingy factor to the tale with Malaika Arora's special dance number 'Hello Hello'.

The song has been unveiled and it will give you solid 'Munni Badnam' feels. It has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Watch it here:

Malaika's moves are super energetic and she exudes oomph effortlessly.

'Pataakha' features Sanya Malhotra, television's popular face Radhika Madan in lead roles. The movie has some great performers like Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz playing important roles.

Reportedly, the film was earlier titled 'Churiyan', based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story named 'Do Behnein'. The film is set to release on September 28, 2018. It has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

'Pataakha' story revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, played by Sanya and Radhika respectively. They grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can't seem to live with or without each other

 

