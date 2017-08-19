'Pinjra' song from Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Simran' describes life of every girl—Watch

New Delhi: After releasing a wedding theme song, yet another song from Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Simran' is out. The song is titled 'Pinjra' and it has some heart- touching lyrics.

Every girl out there can relate to the song and we can't stop gushing about how beautiful Kangana looks in her various avatars throughout the song. It has been sung by the ever melodious Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

'Pinjra Tod Ke' has been penned by Priya Saraiya. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta and set to hit the theaters on September 15, 2017.

Here is the song: