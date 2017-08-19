close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Pinjra' song from Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Simran' describes life of every girl—Watch

After releasing a wedding theme song, yet another song from Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Simran' is out. The song is titled 'Pinjra' and it has some heart- touching lyrics.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 11:55
&#039;Pinjra&#039; song from Kangana Ranaut starrer &#039;Simran&#039; describes life of every girl—Watch
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After releasing a wedding theme song, yet another song from Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Simran' is out. The song is titled 'Pinjra' and it has some heart- touching lyrics.

Every girl out there can relate to the song and we can't stop gushing about how beautiful Kangana looks in her various avatars throughout the song. It has been sung by the ever melodious Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

'Pinjra Tod Ke' has been penned by Priya Saraiya. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta and set to hit the theaters on September 15, 2017.

Here is the song:

TAGS

pinjra tod kesirmanSimran movieKangana Ranautkangana ranaut songsimran new song

From Zee News

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids
Relationships

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

I don&#039;t make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty
People

I don't make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty

Gulzar&#039;s &#039;Libaas&#039; set to release after 29 years!
Movies

Gulzar's 'Libaas' set to release after 29 ye...

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s late night troubles
People

Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

&#039;Vivegam&#039; is on par with &#039;Baahubali&#039; in technical aspects: Antony L Ruben
Regional

'Vivegam' is on par with 'Baahubali' in...

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics
People

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at he...

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr
Movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his m...

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful
People

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani g...

&#039;Predator&#039; actor Sonny Landham dies at 76
People

'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dies at 76

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video