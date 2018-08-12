हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pink performs in Sydney after hospitalization

Pop star Pink has returned to stage after a brief health scare that saw cancellation of her performances in Australia.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Melbourne: Pop star Pink has returned to stage after a brief health scare that saw cancellation of her performances in Australia.

The 38-year-old singer resumed her Beautiful Trauma tour in Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena and during her performance, she delighted the fans with her signature aerial acts and high-flying dances.

"I wanna tackle all of you. Hope I didn't screw up anybody's week. Sorry if I did. But we're gonna party tonight," Pink told the crowd, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Pink was forced to reschedule four shows this week after falling ill with a gastric virus.

Fellow pop star Katy Perry, who is also on tour and will perform at the venue in a couple of days, and Australian actor Hugh Jackman attended Pink's concert.

Pink posted a photo of her seven-year-old daughter Willow playing with Perry on her Instagram page.

"Thank you @katyperry for coming to the show and for pretending to be a lizard with my girl:) we love you darlin'!" she posted.

Jackman applauded Pink for pulling off an "inspiring" show.

"The amazing @pink. One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him standing with Pink backstage at her show.

The singer has one more date with Sydney and she heads to Brisbane afterwards. Her cancelled Sydney concerts, which were to take place on August 3, and August 6 through August 9, were rescheduled to August 24, and September 17 through September 19. 

