Priyanka Chopra's fan moment with Quincy Jones

New York: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra had a fan moment of clicking a selfie with American record producer Quincy Jones.

The Quantico actress attended the pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, a day ahead of the annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

She was there in the capacity of the Global Brand Ambassador of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

"Oh just us... Quincy Jones you rule! But then you always knew that. Grammys #musicfan," Priyanka posted on Instagram with the selfie.

For the party, Priyanka wore a white ensemble.