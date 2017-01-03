Priyanka Chopra's 'Sarvann' to feature Guru Gobind Singhji's shabad sung by her father! Check her tweet

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a desi girl at heart and she has proved it time and again. The talented actress, who is juggling her work commitments between India and abroad recently announced yet another happy news with her fans on Twitter.

PeeCee shared that her upcoming Punjabi debut production 'Sarvann' will feature a song sung by her father late Dr Ashok Chopra. She wrote that “My father Dr.Ashok Chopra's rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvann”

My father Dr.Ashok Chopra's rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvann https://t.co/6g1ZlYXyux https://t.co/6g1ZlYXyux — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017

She further tweeted: One of my original reasons for making #Sarvann.Can't wait to share it with u all @chopramm5 #jan13 #punjabi #regional #indian miss u dad

“He had recorded the song and we meant to release it but then he fell ill... it really feels like he's next to me when I hear it..”

He had recorded the song and we meant to release it but then he fell ill... it really feels like he's next to me when I hear it.. https://t.co/1P3qxYaG2S — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017

Priyanka has always been 'daddy's little girl' and her tattoo by the same name suggests likewise. 'Sarvann' is directed by Karaan Guliani and written by Amberdeep Singh. It has been produced by Priyanka Chopra under her production company Purple Pebble Pictures.

Starring Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal and Ranjit Bawa it is scheduled to release on January 13, 2017.