Punjabi songs are mood lifters: Guru Randhawa

New Delhi: With a discography studded with hits like "Lahore", "High rated gabru", "Suit suit" and "Ban ja rani", singer Guru Randhawa, who is amused with all the love that comes his way, says Punjabi songs are virtual mood lifters.

Bollywood films have started featuring an increasing number of peppy Punjabi songs -- some new and some remixed versions of old tracks.

"With the change in the culture of the town (Bollywood), people are preferring and enjoying party songs. So I am glad to see the people grooving to and loving the Punjabi tunes. I also personally feel that Punjabi songs have a different vibe and energy, which helps in lifting one's mood completely," Guru told IANS in an email interview.

The Punjab government last month announced the setting up of a state culture commission to curb the growing tendency of vulgar songs. Some numbers have been termed misogynistic as they focus on girls, while others glorify premium-end cars and alcohol.

What does Guru have to say on this?

"Punjabi songs are fun. They help to cheer up the environment and the mood. We just want to create fun songs. There is nothing specific that we talk about in our music," he said.

Asked if he is trying to bring a fresh view on Punjabi songs with his work, he said: "Yes, we are trying our best to spread the culture of Punjabi music all over the world. With the traditional rigid Punjabi music, people always had a myth that the music is very conventional, but nowadays we are really thrilled to see how people are loving the tunes and beats of Punjabi music."

As for his own work, Guru, whose real name is Gursharanjot Randhawa, is loving all the attention he is getting.

"I am amused with the love people are showing for my songs. I am really happy to see my fans enjoying my music and loving the music I make. I hope I keep giving the industry and the people out there such music to enjoy," said Guru, who has sung for several Hindi films like "Hindi Medium", "Simran", "Tumhari Sulu", "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "Dil Juunglee" and "Blackmail".

In January, Guru's single "Lahore" secured a spot in the Billboard Top 25 on YouTube. It was placed 21 on Billboard Top 25, which also featured songs by international artistes like Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi and Bruno Mars.

On his journey from a nondescript Gurdaspur town in Punjab to a Billboard list, he said: "The journey was full of challenges and experiences. The challenges have helped me become a person who I am right now. As said, experiences are the only way for success... I always had a dream of spreading Punjabi music all over the world and, of course, of getting an international identity."

Guru was here last week to perform at The Grub Fest, and said Delhi is the best city to perform in.

"The crowd is always full of enthusiasm and energy, it's always a unique and the best experience to perform in Delhi, the love I always receive from the Delhi folks is unbelievable," he said of his experience at The Grub Fest, whose Director and Co-founder Chaitanya Mathur finds Guru "as incredible a person as he is a performer".