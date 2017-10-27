Qarib Qarib Singlle: Jaane De song by Atif Aslam is the perfect soulful track you were looking for—Watch

New Delhi: Classic Hindi film actor Irrfan Khan's upcoming venture Qarib Qarib Singlle looks like a yet another gem by the terrific performer. The film stars Malayalam actress Parvathy in the lead opposite Irrfan.

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra has returned to the big screens after a long gap with this directorial venture. Parvathy is making her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Watch the track here:

A new track titled Jaane De has been released recently and we must say it can be immediately added to your soothing music list. Sung by Atif Aslam, the track has a calming effect and has been presented beautifully.

The music is composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 10, 2017.