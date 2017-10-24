Raat Baaki song from Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha's Ittefaq out - Watch

New Delhi: Remember the hit song Raat Baaki Baat Baaki from 1982 release Namak Halal? You will be amazed to know that the track has been recreated for Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Ittefaq and the new version, titled Ittefaq Se, was recently released online.

Ittefaq Se has been sung by ace vocalists Jubin Nautyal and Nikhita Gandhi. The additional lyrics have been penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Groot. Its video will definitely leave your more excited about the release of the flick.

Check out:

The flick has been directed by the late BR Chopra's grandson Abhay and is a remake of 1969 release of the same name.