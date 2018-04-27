Raazi: Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dilbaro' song is a perfect ode to a father-daughter relationship—Watch

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Raazi' has generated enough buzz ahead of its release. The actress has once again proved her acting prowess and from the looks of the trailer and promos, this one too will hit the bull's eye at the Box Office, or so it seems.

The makers have released a new track titled 'Dilbaro' from 'Raazi' and it beautifully touches upon the father-daughter relationship. The song is played while Alia is about to leave her maternal home and head towards her husband's house after the wedding. The song has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf and Shankar Mahadevan.

The gorgeous locales of Jammu and Kashmir at the backdrop give a very pleasant feeling to the whole song. This one will surely melt your heart.

Watch it here:

'Raazi' is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 11, 2018. It has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Alia has her kitty full with some plum offers. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.