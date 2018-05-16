Race 3 fever: Songs from the previous two installments will make you nostalgic

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem starrer Race 3 will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. The movie is highly-awaited by the audience and the previous two installments were blockbusters.

Here are some of the best songs of Race and Race 2 to walk you down the memory lane!

Pehli Nazar Mein

From the first ever 'Race', the song topped charts as soon as it was out! Atif's soul-stirring voice and the heart-touching lyrics made this song one of the most popular romantic numbers of 2008.

Nostalgic already? Watch the song right here:

Zara Zara Touch Me

Who can forget Katrina Kaif's sizzling performance in this song from Race! The song was widely played in parties and was a super-hit. The song is sung by Monali Thakur.

Allah Duhai Hai

This track is from Race 2 and features Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor & Ameesha Patel.

The singers Atif Aslam, Vishal Dadlani, Anushka Manchanda, Ritu Pathak & Michie One did a fantastic job!

Be Intehaan

Beautifully sung by Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song became a lover's favourite! The track is from Race 2 and surely got our hearts racing with every musical note.

Lat Lag Gayee

Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan, the song Lat Lag Gayee from Race 2 was another super-hit from the movie. Benny Dayal & Shalmali Kholgade sung this party anthem.