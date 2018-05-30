Race 3: Salman Khan shares teaser of recreated version of Allah Duhai Hai—Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer 'Race 3' will hit the theatres soon and the excitement level for the film just keeps building up with each passing day. Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Race 3' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers have started releasing songs of the film which only adds to the palpable excitement. The song 'Selfish', which has been written by none other Salman Khan, impressed us a great deal and is on its way to becoming one of the most-loved romantic tracks.

Sallu Bhai shared a teaser of the revamped version of Race 2's Allah Duhai Hai. The full song is expected to be out soon and we just can't get over the energetic act that Salman pulls off in the teaser.

Salman wrote on Twitter- “Nashaa .. Teraa .. Nasha tera Nashila Hai !! #AllahDuhaiHai #ComingSoon..”

'Race 3' is the third instalment of super-hit franchise Race.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

Only Jacqueline and Anil from the current crew have been a part of the first two instalments.

The film has been produced by Tips Films