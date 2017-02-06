‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan spreads Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Halka Halka’ magic – WATCH

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter Sunday to share the ‘Halka Halka’ track from his latest – Raees – sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

The song which also features Mahira Khan portrays the romance between Raees and Asiya.

Composed by Ram Sampath and penned by Javed Akhtar, ‘Halka Halka’ is soothing and melodious. Check it out here:

Sonu and Shreya responded to SRK’s tweet. They wrote:

Thank you @iamsrk What a wonderful surprise for us all. All fans are ecstatic. @RamSampathLive @sonunigam you have created such magic. :) https://t.co/eqgqHTk9Wh — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) 5 February 2017

Your love and Grace https://t.co/LdmLYv6uPx — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) 5 February 2017

‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia had released on January 25 and also starred method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.