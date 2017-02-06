close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan spreads Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Halka Halka’ magic – WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:00
‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan spreads Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Halka Halka’ magic – WATCH

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter Sunday to share the ‘Halka Halka’ track from his latest – Raees – sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

The song which also features Mahira Khan portrays the romance between Raees and Asiya.

Composed by Ram Sampath and penned by Javed Akhtar, ‘Halka Halka’ is soothing and melodious. Check it out here:

Sonu and Shreya responded to SRK’s tweet. They wrote:

‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia had released on January 25 and also starred method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:00

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.