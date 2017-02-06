‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan spreads Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Halka Halka’ magic – WATCH
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter Sunday to share the ‘Halka Halka’ track from his latest – Raees – sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.
The song which also features Mahira Khan portrays the romance between Raees and Asiya.
Composed by Ram Sampath and penned by Javed Akhtar, ‘Halka Halka’ is soothing and melodious. Check it out here:
Sonu and Shreya responded to SRK’s tweet. They wrote:
Thank you @iamsrk What a wonderful surprise for us all. All fans are ecstatic. @RamSampathLive @sonunigam you have created such magic. :) https://t.co/eqgqHTk9Wh
— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) 5 February 2017
Your love and Grace https://t.co/LdmLYv6uPx
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) 5 February 2017
Indeed dear @shreyaghoshal https://t.co/NmV70I4LDv
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) 5 February 2017
‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia had released on January 25 and also starred method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra 'friendship': Will they make it official?
- Aamir Khan talks about his film selection criteria
- Anushka Sharma as Shashi, the friendly spirit will leave you in splits - WATCH ‘Phillauri’ trailer
- Brangelina split: Brad Pitt refuses to pay Angelina Jolie $100,000 in child support
- Monday motivation: 5 ways to make first day of the week productive
- 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song from Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 2' must be watched!
- 'Saanson Ke' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' will touch your heart – Watch
- Neeti Mohan to collaborate with UN for women empowerment
- Kangana Ranaut is all peppy and groovy in 'Tippa' song from 'Rangoon'!
- Vasant Panchami 2017: Lata Mangeshkar seeks blessings from Maa Saraswati