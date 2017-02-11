Raees: Sunny Leone sizzles in making of 'Laila Main Laila' song!

New Delhi: Rahul Dholakia's directorial venture 'Raees' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan won many hearts and broke many records. The film has crossed RS 300 crore worldwide and is continuing its magical spell at the box office.

While 'Raees' presented SRK in a gangster avatar uttering heavy duty dialogues, another highlight of the film remains Sunny Leone's magical dance number 'Laila Main Laila' which became an instant sensation.

The song not only crossed 100 million views on YouTube but also created a quite a stir among the fans watching Sunny and SRK in one frame. Now, looking at its growing popularity, the makers released its making on YouTube. You will be amazed to see how the entire crew worked really hard to create that 70s era for the song.

The song has been sung by Pavni Pandey and choreographed by Bosco – Caesar.

Also, SRK's vital inputs to make the song look better are praiseworthy. Sunny and SRK in this BTS video will definitely make you want to watch and dance on 'Laila Main Laila' on loop!

Watch the 'Laila Main Laila' making video here: