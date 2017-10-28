Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 audio launch was a starry affair—Pics

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth and superstar Akshay Kumar's first collaboration together 2.0 will hit the screens early next year but the makers decided to cash in on the buzz and launched the audio recently.

The film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles and the first look poster of the audio launch left the fan asking for more. The film is helmed by S. Shankar. It happens to be the sequel to 2010 Tamil film.

Check out pictures from the audio launch event:

Enthiran starring Rajinikanth in a double role had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite him playing the female lead.

Shankar directorial features Amy Jackson in the lead and will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. Reportedly, the worldwide premiere of 2.0 is scheduled for 25 January 2018, and it is expected to be released in 15 languages.