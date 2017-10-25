Rajinikanth's 2.0: Dubai all set for audio launch - See pics

New Delhi: Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the curiosity level of the cinema lovers has reached the peak and the wait is almost unbearable now for Tamil megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 2.0. Interestingly, the audio of the S Shankar directorial will be launched in Dubai on Friday.

Apparently, the city is all geared up for the mega event where music maestro AR Rahman will be performing live. According to social media buzz, a gathering of thousands of people is expected the grace the occasion.

Here's how Dubai is prepping up for 2.0 audio launch:

DUBAI is getting ready......next 3 days it will be called as 2.0 city pic.twitter.com/lWDBbXc0W5 — Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) October 25, 2017

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of antagonist in the film. 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran. The movie is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of around Rs 450 crore.

It will witness a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The flick is said to be the seventh most expensive non-English film ever made.