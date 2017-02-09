Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ to have 29 songs?
Mumbai: Anurag Basu loves experimenting with his films. After delivering an emotionally overwhelming film like ‘Barfi!, the filmmaker is back with a fantasy fiction titled Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. And going by the latest report, it has been confirmed that the film is a musical.
According to a report in DNA, music composer Pritam Chakraborty has revealed that the film will have as many as 29 soundtracks. Yes, you read that right.
Talking about how the songs have been woven into the narrative, Pritam said, “You see, Ranbir Kapoor stutters throughout the film, the only time he doesn’t, is when he sings. And every time he expresses an emotion strongly, it’s through songs. Think of the effortlessness and the way the songs are featured in La La Land. They’re part of the story. And the narrative flows forward through it.”
So is Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ India’s unintentional answer to Hollywood’s ‘La La Land’? Let’s wait and watch.
The much delayed film, which has upped the curiosity level with its mighty impressive trailer will release on April 7.
