Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali goes the Gangnam Style way – Watch mash-up video

Mumbai: Bollywood fans find unusual ways to keep themselves entertained. And here’s a brilliant attempt by a YouTube user who has done of mash-up of Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali with Psy’s Gangnam Style.

In the video, we can see Ranveer’s jaw-dropping Khalibali moves to the peppy tunes of Gangnam Style.

Watch the video embedded below:

As Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer sent shivers down the spine of moviegoers. He wowed audience by his flamboyant performance and proved that he is in the business to play a very long and an impressive innings. He displayed a wide range of character shades including – lust, greed, pride, envy, gluttony etc – and came across like a beast in the form of human in the film. His monstrous avatar was terrifying and his performance terrific.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, who Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh respectively. Though the duo played the protagonists, it was antagonist Ranveer ended up stealing the show.

Padmaavat is Ranveer’s third film with Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. The bundle of energy that he is, Ranveer has showcased his versatility by playing a variety of characters. Interestingly, he has three Rs 100 crore club films to his credit and all the three have been helmed by Bhansali. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bhansali brings out the best in Ranveer every time the two team up.

We can look forward to more of Ranveer in the near future. He has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba in his kitty.