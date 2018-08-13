हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West drops a new single

DJ Clark Kent, who co-produced this song along with West, took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the new single.

Photo coutesy: ANI

Washington DC.: Hollywood rapper Kanye West dropped a new single titled 'XTCY'. According to Billboard, he released his new single on Friday evening.

DJ Clark Kent, who co-produced this song along with West, took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the new single. Kent wrote, "Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY" joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://wetransfer.com/downloads/a115caa7915566040569b8578e110ecf2018081... ."

He also posted a link to the song.

The covert photo art of the song is a photo of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters sharing a moment while attending Kylie's 21st birthday party. The sisters are seen striking different poses at the camera.

In the song, Kanye talks about supporting Trump, mental Health and most importantly his wife, Kim Kardashian.

'XTCY' is West's third song after releasing 'Ye' in June followed by his collaborative project 'Kids See Ghosts'.

