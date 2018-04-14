Rapper Kanye West writing philosophy book called Break the Simulation

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West is writing a book on philosophy called "Break the Simulation".

The rapper opened up about the project in an interview with his interior designer Axel Vervoordt.

"I have got this new concept that I've been digging into. I'm writing a philosophy book right now called 'Break the Simulation'. And I've got this philosophy -- or let's say it's just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed," hollywoodreporter.com quoted West as saying.

He added: "I've got a concept about photographs, and I'm on the fence about photographs -- about human beings being obsessed with photographs -- because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes (people).

"People dwell too much in the memories. People always want to hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there's too much of an importance put on history. One of the things that I thought was interesting was how far people go in the past when you're working on clothing. There's people who will go and reference something from the 1920s or reference something from the 1940s, especially dealing with sportswear."